Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$125.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE PD opened at C$103.71 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$116.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

