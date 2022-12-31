Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target at $185.67

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.