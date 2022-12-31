Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.