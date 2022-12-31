SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ) Head to Head Review

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -210.25% -39.47% -33.12% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -287.46% -146.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 3.23 -$73.68 million ($1.48) -1.39 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.81%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

