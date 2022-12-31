Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Financial Survey

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59% LENSAR -58.67% -44.39% -35.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.64 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.65 LENSAR $34.46 million 0.95 -$19.60 million ($2.14) -1.38

Analyst Ratings

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vapotherm and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80 LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENSAR beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

