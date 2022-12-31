Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $35.57

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,302 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

