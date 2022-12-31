Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target at $29.13

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.85) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.90 ($35.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.