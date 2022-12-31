Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £140.18

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($169.18).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.72) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($194.30) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.96) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.80) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.16), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,353.61). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.16), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,353.61). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($136.16), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,795.78).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
