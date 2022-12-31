Contrasting Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) & Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI – Get Rating) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue and Allbirds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allbirds $277.47 million 1.30 -$45.37 million ($0.61) -3.97

Profitability

Blue has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allbirds.

This table compares Blue and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Allbirds -27.97% -19.91% -16.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Allbirds 0 6 7 0 2.54

Allbirds has a consensus price target of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 248.29%.

Summary

Allbirds beats Blue on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

