Critical Survey: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 151.89 -$100.61 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 13.62 -$184.06 million ($1.05) -10.93

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -81.09% N/A -45.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.19%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

