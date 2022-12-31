The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after buying an additional 325,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NAPA opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

