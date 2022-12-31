Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $12.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.32. Groupon had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 409,863 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.