The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $4.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Honest Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HNST opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Insider Activity at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $173,337 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honest by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honest by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Honest by 25.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

