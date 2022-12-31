Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,893,781.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

