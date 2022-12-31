Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,781.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
