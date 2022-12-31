Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,993 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.05).

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.14) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,625 ($19.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.41) to GBX 1,990 ($24.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.34) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.69), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,664.98). In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.69), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,664.98). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,937.00).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,917.50 ($23.14) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,494 ($18.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £33.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,873.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,847.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

