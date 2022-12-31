Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $299.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.