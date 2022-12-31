Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $490.32

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.32.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $420.30 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

