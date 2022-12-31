Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $32.00

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.86.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $587,704,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

