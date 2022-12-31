Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.67. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

