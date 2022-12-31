Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.