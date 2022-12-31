Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
