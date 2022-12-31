Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

