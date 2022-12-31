Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

