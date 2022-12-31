SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

