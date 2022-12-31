TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $629.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.26. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

