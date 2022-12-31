Head-To-Head Review: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -35.07% -18.09% -13.24% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

This table compares Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 8.77 -$46.82 million ($0.74) -19.72 SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 1.69 -$55.64 million N/A N/A

Alkami Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats SharpLink Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments. The company collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers, as well as offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests; and solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage, and accounting software, as well as iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

