Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $101.83

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

