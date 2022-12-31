Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $71.15

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $105.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

