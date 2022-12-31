Brokerages Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991 over the last ninety days. 66.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. BRC has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

