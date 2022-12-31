Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $27.86

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 33.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 51.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 159.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

