TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Financial Review

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60% First Quantum Minerals 14.82% 10.14% 4.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -2.20 First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.00 $832.00 million $1.68 12.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 3 9 3 0 2.00

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.68%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $35.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.16%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats TMC the metals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.