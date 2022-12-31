Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $46.64

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Trading Down 0.1 %

OMF stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.