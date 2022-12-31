Financial Analysis: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) vs. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 1,578.41 -$2.53 million N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 13.51 -$20.55 million ($0.81) -28.38

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivos and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -127.49% Treace Medical Concepts -35.87% -51.67% -26.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivos and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Vivos.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

