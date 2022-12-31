Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $6.88

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

bluebird bio Price Performance

BLUE stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 173.58% and a negative net margin of 8,828.28%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

