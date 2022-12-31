Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $422.50

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Several research firms have commented on BMRRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $35.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.