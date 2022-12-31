Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,105.83

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,105.83 ($49.55).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.24) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.07) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.07) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,182 ($50.47) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,144.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,092.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,967.69.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.