Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT at $120.17

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

DNKEY stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

