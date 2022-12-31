Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 6,316.67

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,316.67 ($76.23).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.79) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.41) to GBX 5,600 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.76) to GBX 7,000 ($84.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.64) to GBX 5,500 ($66.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,806 ($70.07) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,558.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,759.96. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($51.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,406 ($101.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,034.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.