SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.95 Average PT from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Transactions at SITE Centers
In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Price Performance
NYSE:SITC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
