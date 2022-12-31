SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.95 Average PT from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

SITE Centers Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.