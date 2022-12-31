Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$31.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company has a market cap of C$29.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

