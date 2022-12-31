Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

