Contrasting mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -3.70% -1.43% -0.80% Ceridian HCM -6.52% -2.39% -0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.12 $1.67 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 9.50 -$75.40 million ($0.51) -125.78

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

mPhase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 1 4 8 0 2.54

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $71.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

