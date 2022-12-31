Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

