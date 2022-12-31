Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) versus GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Critical Survey

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.56 billion 1.28 $361.05 million N/A N/A Bodycote $846.79 million N/A $81.82 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 6.59% 15.85% 5.82% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3 2 0 0 1.40 Bodycote 0 2 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Bodycote.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Bodycote on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. It provides separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps; and process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. The company also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes preparation, marinating, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta production, baking, slicing, packaging, and confectionary, as well as frozen food processing; and granulation systems and tablet presses. In addition, it provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas in the field of industrial refrigeration and temperature control. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Bodycote

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.