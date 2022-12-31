Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Trimble has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

