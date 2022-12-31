Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.48

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

BBVA stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 899,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

