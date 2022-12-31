Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.48

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.
Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance
BBVA stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 899,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
