Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

