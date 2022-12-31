Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $874.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

