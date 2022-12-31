BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

