TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $280.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 41,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

