AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.